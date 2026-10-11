Man Sets Record For Highest Vertical Drop On A Bicycle Onto A Target

Cycling can involve more than just riding a bicycle on roads or tracks. Some people take on challenging stunts to test their skills and courage. Mario Neurauter of Austria set a record by dropping 3.80 metres (12.46 feet) straight down onto a target while riding his bicycle, according to the Guinness World Records.

Neurauter made the jump while remaining seated on his bicycle and landed on the target from the height of 3.80 metres.

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The attempt took place against the backdrop of the Tyrolean mountains. It required both courage and skill to complete the vertical drop while staying on the bicycle.

Mario Neurauter's record-breaking bicycle drop is a remarkable example of how courage, precision and years of practice can push the boundaries of what is possible. Taking a bicycle straight down from a height of 3.80 metres onto a target required not only exceptional skill and control but also the bravery to attempt a high-risk stunt. His achievement highlights the determination, confidence and resilience that often lie behind world records, inspiring others to pursue their goals with dedication and fearlessness.