Athletes Set World Record For Highest-Altitude Push-Ups At 16,637 Feet

Four athletes have taken their workout to an unusual height by performing synchronised push-ups with dumbbells on Mexico's tallest mountain. The group climbed Pico de Orizaba to set a Guinness World Records title at 16,637.13 feet (5,071 metres) above sea level.

On July 4 this year, the group led by Cold Club Global Corp from the US spent five hours climbing from base camp through thin and very cold air.

Andre Belibi Eloumou from France, Robert Glover from the UK, and Evie and Matt Soule from the US completed the challenge.

Together, they claimed the Guinness World Records title for the highest altitude synchronised push-ups with dumbbells (team).

The four athletes came from different countries but shared the same goal of taking fitness to an extreme level.

Cold Club Global is a wellness company that focuses on stress management through personalised training methods, including heat and cold training. The company aims to help its members build resilience and maintain long-term wellbeing.

The athletes reached a total height of 16,637.13 feet above sea level while completing their record attempt.

For Andre, this is his second Guinness World Records title. He claimed his first record in 2024 for the longest duration of full-body contact with ice (male), with a time of 4 hours and 5 minutes. That record was later broken by Wojciech Prunski of Poland, who achieved a time of 5 hours, 8 minutes and 2 seconds.