Sana Makbul Responds To Troll Linking Her With Jay Bhanushali

Sana Makbul has responded to social media users dragging her into the ongoing discussion around Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali, questioning claims about her spending time with Mahhi's ex-husband. The actor also clarified that she and Mahhi were never best friends, as speculation about their reported fallout continues to make headlines.

The latest exchange comes after Mahhi got emotional on Bigg Boss 20 while speaking about raising her daughter, Tara, following her separation from Jay. During the conversation, Mahhi revealed that she had refused alimony and had not asked Jay for maintenance, saying she wanted to secure her daughter's future through her own earnings.

Sana Makbul Responds To Troll Calling Her A ‘Homewrecker'

The controversy picked up after a social media user accused Sana of being a “homewrecker” and claimed that she was constantly spending time with Jay. The comment came amid rumours about the changing equation between Sana and Mahhi.

Responding to the user, Sana questioned the claim and asked for details about when and where she had supposedly been hanging out with Jay. She wrote, “Hanging out with Jay? When and where trollers be like? Mujhe bhi batao? Please whose X husband I'm hanging out with?”

Sana also reacted to a post suggesting that Mahhi was playing the “bechari” card. Clarifying their equation, she wrote, “Firstly let's start here, she is not my best frnd, she was just a frnd fyi,” as per Free Press Journal.

What Mahhi Vij Said About Refusing Alimony

On Bigg Boss 20, Mahhi opened up about her decision not to seek financial support from Jay despite him being willing to help her. She said, “I didn't take a single penny in alimony or even ask for maintenance. I'm here on my merit, only so that my daughter's life is secured,”

Mahhi further shared that the judge had asked her four times to reconsider her decision, but she remained firm because she felt the money had been earned by Jay. “It's his hard-earned money,” she explained, adding that Jay had never refused to support her and that “his entire locker is open for me.”

The actress also spoke about how her life revolves around Tara, while Jay encourages her to step out and enjoy her own life.

Why Sana Makbul And Mahhi Vij's Fallout Is Being Discussed

Sana and Mahhi were once seen sharing a close bond, often posting pictures and videos together on social media. However, in late August 2026, fans reportedly noticed that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The speculation grew after Sana shared a note about a former friend, accusing the person of defaming her and portraying herself as a “bichari”. Although she did not name anyone, social media users linked the post to Mahhi.

In September, Sana also shared cryptic posts about a Bigg Boss 20 contestant, saying she knew the person's “true colours”. With Mahhi participating in the show, the remarks added to speculation about their friendship.

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