Cine Workers Body Calls Shilpa Rao's Treatment At Bollywood Music Project 'Completely Unacceptable'

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has come out in support of Shilpa Rao after the singer's performance at the Bollywood Music Project in Mumbai was cut short on Saturday. The association has criticised the organisers for switching off her microphone and stage lights midway through her set, calling the incident "completely unacceptable".

Rao was performing at the festival's 10th-anniversary edition on October 24 when the sound and lights were switched off. According to AICWA, the singer remained on stage for some time before Kutle Khan of the Kutle Khan Project took over and began singing.

In a statement posted on its official X account on Sunday, the association said the incident was disrespectful to a singer who has earned recognition for her work in Indian music. It also said it would support Rao if she chose to take legal or other action against the organisers.

"The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) strongly condemns the treatment of National Award-winning singer Shilpa Rao during her live performance at the 10th edition of the Bollywood Music Project (BMP) in Mumbai on 24 October 2026.

"Shilpa Rao was performing live on stage when her microphone and lights were forcibly switched off by the organisers."

AICWA further objected to another act being brought on stage while Rao was still present. It said the audience continued to call out the singer's name after her microphone was switched off.

"Forcibly cutting a performing artist's sound and lighting mid-show, and then handing the stage to another act, is completely unacceptable," the statement read.

The association added, "To treat an artist of her stature this way, on the stage of an anniversary edition, is a direct insult to her dignity and to the honour she has earned. When the mic and lights were switched off, the audience stood by Shilpa Rao and kept calling out her name."

It also warned organisers against treating performers as though their contribution and time could be disregarded once they had been booked for an event.

"We ask the organisers to respect artists. If this behaviour continues, artists will refuse to perform at their events. Artists are invited to showcase their art. Paying for a performance does not mean owning the performer. Anyone who believes otherwise is mistaken, and that attitude is wrong. An artist wants respect, not humiliation. No artist should ever face such treatment on a live stage," AICWA said.

Shilpa Rao Thanks Audience For Standing By Her

Rao shared her reaction to the incident on Instagram on Saturday. While admitting that the experience had left her hurt, she thanked the Mumbai audience for continuing to cheer for her even after the music stopped.

"Mumbai, a piece of my heart broke tonight. It hurts deeply to have something so beautiful taken away from us like this. But even when the music stopped you didn't," she wrote.

"The way you kept calling my name, the love in your voices, I could feel it all. I promise I will come back to Mumbai," she added.

BMP Organisers Blame Scheduling Delays

The Bollywood Music Project organisers have since apologised for the way Rao's set ended. In their statement, they said they held the singer in high regard and regretted that her performance could not be completed as planned.

"We deeply apologise. At BMP, our mission is always to deliver an unparalleled live music experience for both our artists and their fans. We want to address the abrupt conclusion of Shilpa Rao's performance at this weekend's festival. First and foremost, we hold Shilpa Rao in the highest regard," the statement read.

The organisers also praised Rao's contribution to music, describing her presence at the festival as an honour.

"We deeply value and respect her incredible legacy, her unparalleled artistry, and the profound impact she continues to make on the music industry. It was an absolute honour to have her on our lineup," they added.

Explaining why the set had ended early, the organisers pointed to delays caused by earlier performances and the restrictions that come with hosting a large-scale music festival. They said extended sets had affected the schedule, while local authority rules and venue curfews limited the time available.

"Large-scale music festivals feature complex logistics and multi-artist lineups. Despite strict planning and coordination. Because our festivals operate under strict local authority guidelines and venue curfew regulations, these compounding delays unfortunately forced a premature end to her set."

The organisers maintained that the delays were beyond their control but acknowledged the disappointment caused by the shortened performance.

"While these circumstances were entirely out of our control, we deeply regret that we could not showcase her performance in its entirety," the statement said.

While the organisers have attributed the incident to scheduling constraints, AICWA has made it clear that such circumstances should not come at the cost of an artist's dignity.

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