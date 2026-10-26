Shilpa Rao's Husband Ritesh Krishnan Slams Organisers After Singer's Performance Was Cut Short

Shilpa Rao's husband Ritesh Krishnan has reacted strongly after the singer's performance at Mumbai's Bollywood Music Project was cut short. Following the incident, Ritesh Krishnan shared a post on social media, expressing his anger and disappointment.

In the post he wrote, “I felt angry. I felt disappointed. I felt helpless!!” he continued, “And more than anything, it hurts to see someone I love and admire so deeply being put through this. People know Shilpa Rao as the voice behind some of the most beautiful songs. But I know the woman behind that voice. I know how much her audience and her fans mean to her. And to stand there last night, watching my wife being treated with such disrespect, was something I will never forget!”

Shilpa also shared a statement following the incident and expressed that she was “hurt” by what transpired during the show. “Mumbai, a little piece of my heart broke tonight. It hurts deeply to have something so beautiful taken away from us like this.”

She thanked fans for their support and promised to return to Mumbai with a show of her own. “But even when the music stopped, you did not. The way you kept calling my name, the love in your voices. I could feel it all. Our story tonight was left unfinished. I promise, I will come back,” she added.

Shilpa Rao performed at the Bollywood Music Project in Mumbai on October 24. Her microphone and electronic audio equipment were switched off mid-performance as the event was running behind schedule. When Shilpa tried to thank the audience and bid farewell, fellow performer Kutle Khan began his set, interrupting Shilpa's closing remarks.

In a social media statement, the organisers apologised for the abrupt end to Shilpa's performance, saying they deeply regretted not being able to showcase her set in its entirety. The organisers said they held the singer in high regard and considered it an honour to have her on the line-up.

Also Read | Cine Workers Body Calls Shilpa Rao's Treatment At Bollywood Music Project 'Completely Unacceptable'