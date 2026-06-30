How A Year Of Using AI Changed One Mother's Approach To Parenting

A journalist and author who spent a year using artificial intelligence in nearly every aspect of her life says the experience transformed the way she thinks about parenting and children's relationship with technology. Joanna Stern, author of I Am Not a Robot: My Year of Using AI to Do (Almost) Everything, reflected on how her year-long experiment influenced the way she raises her two sons, now aged four and eight.

According to Business Insider, Stern originally believed that her project would focus mainly on technology and productivity. However, she soon discovered that AI was already shaping many aspects of family life.

How a Year With AI Changed Her Approach to Parenting

Stern said one of the biggest lessons she learned was that human connection has become more important than ever. She expressed concern that some people are increasingly choosing to spend time with AI companions rather than interacting with other people. According to Business Insider, this has reinforced her belief that children should be encouraged to build strong relationships with family members, friends, and their wider communities.

The Importance of Real-World Experiences for Kids

She also stressed the importance of giving children what she described as "real-world training data". Stern argued that adults have enough life experience to question and evaluate AI-generated responses, but children may not. She said experiences such as playing outdoors, riding bicycles with friends, visiting parks, and even experiencing boredom help children develop important social and emotional skills.

During her experiment, Stern tested AI-powered toys designed for children. She said she was relieved when one of her sons showed little interest in an AI-enabled stuffed toy. However, he became attached to a robotic dog, highlighting the emotional connection children can develop with artificial companions. Stern believes that AI should not replace friendships or relationships with real pets.

When AI Gets It Wrong: A Lesson in Trust

According to Business Insider, another important lesson came when an AI chatbot incorrectly told her son that a praying mantis he had found was pregnant. After the insect later died, her son was left upset, reinforcing the need to teach children to question information provided by AI systems.

Stern also called for stronger regulation of artificial intelligence aimed at children. She argued that governments should consider introducing safeguards around AI companions for young people. For now, she says her children are not allowed to use AI independently and remain far more interested in imaginative play than in talking to chatbots.