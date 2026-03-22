Coffee And Mental Health: Study Reveals The Ideal Daily Intake

Daily coffee consumption has been linked to several health benefits, including lower risks of stroke and type 2 diabetes, but many people are unsure how much caffeine is too much. Like most things, excessive intake can have negative health effects.

A recent large-scale study suggests that drinking 2-3 cups of coffee per day may help protect against anxiety and depression. Researchers from Fudan University analysed data from over 461,000 healthy participants who were followed for a median of 13.4 years.

The study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders found a J-shaped relationship between coffee consumption and mental health, meaning moderate intake showed the greatest benefit.

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Participants who drank 2-3 cups daily had the lowest risk of anxiety and depression compared to non-coffee drinkers and those who drank more than three cups per day.

Higher intake showed no additional benefits, and decaffeinated coffee did not show the same protective effects, suggesting caffeine plays a key role.

"Previous studies examining the association between coffee consumption and mental health, specifically depression and anxiety, have yielded inconsistent results regarding the direction of associations or the optimal daily intake," write the researchers.

"These discrepancies may be partially explained by methodological heterogeneity, including differences in study design, sample size, and population characteristics."

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Researchers believe caffeine's anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, gut health, and neurotransmitter effects may help regulate mood and reduce stress. However, the study does not prove cause and effect and did not directly measure brain activity.

"Over the past decade, mental disorders have increasingly gained recognition as one of the most important disease burdens to global public health," write the researchers.

"Therefore, potential preventative strategies are needed to develop for curbing the pandemic of mental health disorders."

The researchers note that mental disorders are becoming a major global health burden, highlighting the need for potential preventive strategies such as lifestyle and dietary habits.