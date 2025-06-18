Can Too Much Caffeine Kill You? Australian Woman's Death Report Raises Alarm

Caffeine is a daily stimulant for millions, and caffeine addiction is a term people often toss around in everyday conversations. But when consumed in excessive quantities, it can be deadly. The death of Christina Lackmann, an Australian biochemical science student, is a tragic reminder that nothing in excess is good.

Lackmann died in 2021, and coroner Catherine Fitzgerald delivered her findings this month.

Caffeine Overdose Killed Christina Lackmann In 2021, But She Is Not The Only One

According to the New York Post, the 32-year-old ingested a lethal dose of caffeine and suffered for hours before help arrived. Despite calling the emergency number 14 times, she was misclassified as a "non-urgent" case. She reportedly felt dizzy, numb, and couldn't get up from the floor. Later, she was found dead in her apartment in Melbourne, Australia.

Hers is not an isolated case. A 16-year-old, Davis Cripe, died in the US back in 2017 from consuming several highly caffeinated drinks too quickly, the BBC reported. Another man in the UK died in 2022 after miscalculating a dose of caffeine powder and ingesting the equivalent of 200 cups of coffee.

While it is rare, it can happen. According to Dr Manjusha Agarwal, Senior Consultant Internal Medicine, Gleneagles Hospital Parel, Mumbai, "Caffeine overdose may lead to restlessness, rapid heartbeat, nausea, and insomnia. However, it can even cause seizures or even death in extreme cases, especially with very high doses or caffeine supplements.

These incidents underline a common problem - not knowing how much caffeine is too much caffeine for your body. While moderate caffeine intake is considered safe, high doses can lead to problems.

How Much Caffeine Is Too Much?

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), up to 400 milligrams of caffeine per day is considered safe for an adult. However, the caffeine content can vary in certain beverages and products.

The Mayo Clinic warns that powdered or liquid caffeine can contain toxic levels. Just one teaspoon of powdered caffeine is equivalent to about 28 cups of coffee - clearly dangerous.

The FDA states that while caffeine may be safe for adults, it is not recommended for children. Young children and teens should avoid drinking too much caffeine and steer clear of mixing it with alcohol or any other drugs. Too much caffeine can cause heart palpitations, high blood pressure, anxiety, and lead to sleep problems, digestive issues, and dehydration in young people.

Dr Agarwal recommends having just 1 cup of coffee per day. She highlights, "Having 3-4 cups of coffee per day is too much. You can opt for other options such as chaach (buttermilk), naariyal paani (coconut water), and nimbu paani (lemonade) instead of that caffeine overload."

Signs You Have Consumed Too Much Caffeine

You should avoid drinking more than 400 milligrams of caffeine in a day. As per the FDA, here are the signs of that you have consumed caffeine in excess:

Headache

High blood pressure

Anxiety

Jitters

Upset stomach

Nausea

Insomnia or sleep disruptions

High blood pressure

Heart palpitations

Increased heart rate

Coffee Is Not The Only Source Of Caffeine: How To Stay Safe?

Most people know that coffee, tea and chocolate contain caffeine, but it is a component that is also present in some products you least expect.

Caffeinated soft drinks, green tea, black tea, coffee, and energy drinks are common sources of caffeine. However, caffeine can also be found in protein bars, ice creams, chewing gum, dietary supplements, and certain medications.