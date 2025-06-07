Can Drinking Coffee Help Women Live Longer? We Asked An Expert

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Drinking caffeinated coffee in midlife may promote healthier ageing in women. Women consuming at least 315 mg caffeine daily showed a higher chance of healthy ageing. Healthy ageing means living past 70 without major diseases or cognitive impairments.

If your day starts with a cup of coffee, there's good news for you!

You no longer need to feel guilty about your love for coffee. It turns out your daily brew might be doing more than just keeping you awake during late-night slumps - it may offer significant benefits, especially for a woman. A new study has found that drinking coffee (and a lot of it) may make you live longer.

Coffee Can Make Women Live Longer: Study

Most people are already familiar with the benefits of coffee - it's delicious and helps you stay alert. However, this new study suggests that consuming caffeinated coffee in midlife may promote healthy ageing.

The study conducted by the researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the University of Toronto found women in healthy age groups had a 2-5 percent higher chance of healthier ageing with each additional cup of coffee consumed per day. In particular, women who drank at least 5 small cups of coffee a day - approximately 2.5 standard cups - showed notable benefits.

In the study, healthy ageing was defined as "living to age 70 or older, being free from 11 major chronic diseases, maintaining physical function, having good mental health, exhibiting no cognitive impairment, and showing no memory complaints".

The researchers analysed data from 47,513 women, tracking their diets and health since 1984. After 30 years, they found that women who consumed at least 315 mg of caffeine/day (about 3 small cups of coffee) were more likely to age healthily.

However, the study did not find any significant benefit linked with drinking tea or caffeinated coffee. Additionally, it was found that cola, which also contains caffeine, may lower your chance of healthy ageing. As per researchers, this may be due to the unique bioactive compounds in coffee that support better mental and physical health.

How Much Coffee Should You Drink In A Day?

According to the study, drinking 2.5 standard cups of coffee daily - or 5 small cups - is considered beneficial.

Dr Samiksha Kalra, Nutritionist at Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, says, "Drinking 2-3 cups of coffee in a day is recommended, but consuming more than that can be harmful. Sticking to around 2 cups can help reduce the risk of several diseases, including liver cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and depression, thanks to the antioxidants in coffee."

So, you may want to increase your intake but you cannot go overboard. Studies have found that too much caffeine consumption may lead to anxiety, insomnia, and digestive issues.

But, Coffee Alone Isn't Enough

For many, starting your day with a cup of coffee is a ritual. According to this study, which is yet to be peer-reviewed, you can enjoy a daily cup of coffee for the sake of improved mental clarity and physical resilience. However, caffeine is not a magic ingredient that will solve all your health issues.

Along with coffee, you need to follow some healthy lifestyle habits, including a balanced diet, regular physical activity, adequate sleep avoiding smoking, and cutting back on alcohol, concludes the nutritionist.