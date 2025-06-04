Drinking Coffee Linked With Healthy Ageing In Women; Here Are All The Benefits

Coffee is one of the beloved beverages around the world. It is a popular morning drink that is often consumed to boost energy levels. Drinking the right amount of coffee is associated with many health health benefits. Women who drink coffee may enjoy some additional benefits of sipping their morning brew.

A recent study by Harvard researcher Dr. Sara Mahdavi revealed that drinking coffee in midlife supports healthy ageing in women. According to the study presented at the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition on Monday, morning cup of coffee could help women stay sharp, strong and mentally well as they age.

The researchers didn't find these benefits in tea and decaf coffee drinkers. They also noted that drinking more cola significantly reduced the chance of healthy ageing. However, the study has not yet been peer-reviewed or published.

What are the benefits of drinking coffee?

Beyond its appealing taste and aroma, coffee boasts several health benefits. Here are some of these:

1. Boosts energy levels

Coffee is well-known for its ability to enhance alertness and combat fatigue, thanks to its caffeine content. Therefore, most individuals consume coffee during morning hours to improve productivity throughout the day.

2. May help with weight loss

Caffeine may help boost metabolism and support fat burning which can support weight loss efforts when combined with a healthy diet and exercise.

3. It is rich in antioxidants

Coffee is well-packed with antioxidants, which help combat oxidative stress in the body.

4. Supports liver health

Coffee is one of the best beverages for your liver. Regular coffee consumption helps lower the risk of liver diseases like liver cirrhosis and fatty liver disease.

5. Boosts heart health

Some studies suggest that moderate coffee drinkers have a lower risk of heart disease and stroke, potentially due to its beneficial effects on blood vessels and overall circulation.

6. Enhances athletic performance

Coffee is often consumed to improve physical performance and endurance, especially when consumed before exercising.

7. Reduces the risk of type-2 diabetes

Studies suggest that regular coffee consumption can help reduce the risk of developing type-2 diabetes.

Coffee can offer some impressive health benefits. However, it should not be overconsumed. Too much caffeine can do more harm than good.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.