This Morning Mistake Disrupts Your Cortisol Levels, Cardiologist Warns

A healthy morning routine can set the tone for the entire day. It helps to create structure, promotes mental clarity, and boosts overall productivity. Starting the day with intention can enhance focus, improve mood, and foster positive habits that contribute to long-term well-being. One common practice in many morning routines is starting the day with coffee. However, this habit has sparked considerable debate. Some argue that coffee provides a much-needed boost of energy and enhances alertness, while others caution against it, particularly when consumed on an empty stomach.

Drinking coffee on an empty stomach contributes to digestive issues, particularly acidity. It can also significantly affect cortisol levels, the hormone responsible for managing stress and maintaining energy levels.

What happens to cortisol levels when you drink coffee on an empty stomach?

Drinking coffee on an empty stomach can significantly affect cortisol levels, the hormone responsible for managing stress and maintaining energy levels.

Cortisol is typically highest in the morning, and consuming coffee during this time may exacerbate already elevated levels. While cortisol is essential for alertness, elevating it further with caffeine without nourishment can lead to jitters, anxiety, and eventual energy crashes.

"When you wake up in the morning, cortisol is already rising. Cortisol follows a natural rhythm called the cortisol awakening response. It peaks in the morning to help you feel alert, focused, and ready to start your day. So the idea that coffee is suddenly spiking cortisol isn't entirely accurate. Your body is already producing it. The problem begins when you wake up and don't eat anything, and have only black coffee. Now you are layering caffeine on top of the already elevated cortisol state without giving your body any fuel," says Dr. Alok Chopra, a renowned cardiologist.

In addition to a potential hormonal imbalance, drinking coffee on an empty stomach can have other side effects, such as:

Digestive issues like nausea and acidity

Increased heart rate

Jitters

Anxiety

Blood sugar swings

Wired energy exhausted

Cycle of dependence

In an Instagram video, Dr. Chopra mentions that women should be extra careful. "Women are more sensitive to stress hormone fluctuations and repeated spikes without nourishment can affect energy, mood, and even hormonal balance over time," he adds.

Tips for safe coffee consumption in the morning

To enjoy coffee safely in the morning while minimising its potential drawbacks, consider the following tips:

1. Eat first: Have a balanced breakfast that includes protein and healthy fats before reaching for your cup of coffee. This can help buffer the effects of caffeine and regulate cortisol levels.

2. Hydrate: Start your day with a glass of water to rehydrate after sleep. This is especially important if you plan to drink coffee, as caffeine can be dehydrating.

3. Limit consumption: Aim to limit your coffee intake to 1-2 cups per day to avoid excessive caffeine-related side effects.

4. Add nourishment to your brew: "If you're having coffee, don't have it black on an empty stomach. Add something to it like ghee, MCT oil or protein. A protein coffee is actually a very smart option because you are combining stimulation with nourishment," Dr. Chopra recommends.

5. Delay your first cup: Wait 60-90 minutes after waking before having coffee. This allows your natural cortisol peak to subside, making the caffeine more effective when your energy starts to dip.

By adopting a thoughtful approach to your morning coffee routine, you can enjoy its benefits while mitigating potential downsides, leading to a healthier start to your day.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.