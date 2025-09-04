Yogita Bihani Tears Up As She Moves Into Archana Puran Singh's Home: <i>"Meri Bidaai Ho Rahi Hai"</i>

The Kerala Story actor Yogita Bihani recently moved into her fiance Aarymaan Sethi's family house where the aspiring actor lives with his actor parents Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, and his younger brother Ayushmaan Sethi.

The actor captured her house move on Aarymaan's vlog shared on his official YouTube channel.

"It's a bittersweet feeling because I've made many pleasant memories here. It's time to start a new life. It's an emotional day. Let's pack and let's start a new life," Yogita says as she leaves her house of three years behind.

In the video, Aaryamaan is seen catching a flight back from Bengaluru where he went to shoot for his first acting job, a car commercial. Meanwhile, his younger brother Ayushmaan reaches Yogita's house to help her with the move.

The packing and moving is a lengthy process, so lengthy that Aaryamaan reaches from Bengaluru to Mumbai before it's all done. Finally, packing was done and all of Yogita's belongings and furniture was loaded onto the truck, ready to be transported to the Sethi family's house.

At one point in the vlog, Yogita breaks down into tears and says, "Mujhe aisa lag raha hai jaise meri bidaai ho rahi hai (I feel like I'm being sent off).

Next, Aaryamaan hugs and consoles her, saying, "It's okay we're building a new one (home)".

Towards the end of the vlog, the viewer sees the couple boarding a ferry to Madh Island, where Aaryamaan's parents Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi live.

When Aaryamaan asks Yogita how she feels, the actor says, "I feel that now I have finally come here and I'll be here. This is my house now."

Parmeet chimes in with a word of advice. "You'll find it a bit odd in the beginning but you'll get used to it."

"Mere aadhi bidaai ho gayi," she laughs.

Archana also weighs in. "Whenever I used to shift houses, I also used to be very emotional. There are a lot of memories associated with a place.

Aaryamaan closed the vlog with a group selfie featuring his family and Yogita.

