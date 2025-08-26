Archana Puran Singh's Son Aaryamann And Fiancee Yogita Bihani Share Glimpse Of New Home Ahead Of Wedding

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's elder son, Aaryamann Sethi, is beginning a new chapter in his life with fiancee Yogita Bihani. Days after confirming their engagement, the couple has been documenting their journey toward setting up their first home together. From renovation hurdles to light-hearted family banter, the duo has been keeping fans closely updated through vlogs and social media posts.

What's Happening

In his latest vlog, Aaryamann revealed that work on his new house has officially started. Located right next to his parents' residence, the property is being completely refurbished before the couple moves in.

The 11-minute video features Aaryamann, Yogita, and Parmeet Sethi inspecting the site and walking through every detail with their interior designer. From tearing down old walls to planning storage spaces, the young couple actively shared their preferences while Parmeet added his trademark wit and fatherly advice.

The clip begins with Aaryamann joking about his father's mafia-like appearance, only to get a playful response from Parmeet about "private jets" and "hidden treasures".

At one point, Aaryamann expressed concern over potential leakages in older structures, which prompted Parmeet to remind him of the practical realities of homeownership. He even recounted how his younger son Ayushmaan once ignored his advice and ended up redoing an entire room after water seepage issues.

The video also highlighted Yogita's excitement about designing her dream spaces, including a walk-in wardrobe and a vanity area. Aaryamann, on his part, stressed on functionality and sustainability, mentioning plans for solar panels, rainwater harvesting, and composting systems.

He also raised the need for proper electrical grounding, admitting that the lack of it had even affected his music studio setup in their current home. Although the couple initially set September 6 as their move-in date, heavy rains forced them to push back the timeline.

Background

Aaryamann, who has built a presence as a YouTuber, has been regularly sharing glimpses of his life with Yogita. His latest vlog not only captured the process of building a new home but also showcased the strong family dynamic at play.

Recently, Aaryamann and his brother Ayushmaan joined Yogita's family for an intimate dinner party at her parents' home to celebrate the engagement. In a candid closing moment of the vlog, Aaryamann and Ayushmaan were seen enjoying pizza in a bedroom while Yogita recorded the heartwarming scene.

