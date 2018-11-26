Yes, Katrina Kaif Is Invited To Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Mumbai Reception: Report

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh photographed at the Mumbai airport.

Katrina Kaif said on Koffee With Karan 6 that she is looking forward to an invitation to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding but she's getting the next best thing. The wedding ceremonies (yes, there were two) concluded on November 15 in Italy but two wedding receptions are lined up in Mumbai - on November 28 and December 1. As per a report published in SpotboyE, Ranveer Singh has invited Katrina Kaif to his reception in Mumbai on December 1. Katrina Kaif, who is currently filming Bharat with Salman Khan, has reportedly discussed her schedule with the filmmakers as she intends to tick on yes on the RSVP note.

"Katrina received the invitation four days ago and she is gearing up to attend the event. She has discussed this with Salman Khan and if all goes well, she will walk in to the party with the superstar and (Bharat) director Ali Abbas Zafar. She is looking forward to the bash," a source told SpotboyE.

The source also added that Deepika and Ranveer are also sending text messages to their colleagues and close friends. "While the actress (Deepika) did not send a text to Katrina, Ranveer ensured that he did," the source was quoted as saying.

Earlier this month, Katrina Kaif appeared on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 6 where she said: "I'm really excited about all these weddings. I want to wear nice clothes and go to attend... I might not be invited for any but that's a separate thing. But in my mind I'm looking forward to an invitation."

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married at Lake Como in Italy on November 14 as per Konkani traditions and on November 15 as per Sindhi rituals. The couple returned to Mumbai for a few days before travelling to Bengaluru (Deepika's hometown) for their first reception. Over the weekend, Ranveer's sister Ritika Bhavnani also hosted a party for the newlyweds in Mumbai.