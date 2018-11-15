In New Bharat Still, Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif At Wagah Border

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Bharat (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "Journey of a man and nation together," director Ali Abbas Zafar wrote Bharat is Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's fourth film together Bharat is expected to release on Eid 2019

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's work-in-progress film Bharat is undoubtedly one of the most-anticipated movies. This morning, Salman Khan treated us to a still from the film and we just can't thank him enough. Katrina also shares the frame with Salman and they appear to have been photographed at the Wagah Border. However, the makers have carefully avoided revealing Salman and Katrina's looks by sharing the picture with their backs facing the camera. Salman is dressed in a blue suit while Katrina is seen in a red sari. "Journey of a man and nation together," director Ali Abbas Zafar captioned Salman and Katrina's still from Bharat.

Take a look.

A couple of months ago, team Bharat had shared this photo, which went crazy viral.

Bharat is the Hindi adaptation of South Korean film Ode To My Father. Salman, Katrina and others are currently filming Bharat in Chandigarh. The film also stars Disha Patani, Tabu, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. Varun Dhawan also has a cameo in Bharat.

Bharat is Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's fourth film together, after Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, EK Tha Tiger and last year's Tiger Zinda Hai, which was also directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Katrina replaced Priyanka Chopra in Bharat, who backed out of the film citing personal reasons. Of Katrina filling Priyanka's place in Bharat, Salman told news agency ANI, "She is already doing Zero with Shah Rukh Khan, Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan and another film with Yash Raj Films. With all these films, she said yes to Bharat, because of which we are very grateful to her. She is extremely hard working."

Thugs Of Hindostan released on Diwali while Zero hits the screens in December.

Salman Khan has locked Eid 2019 for the release of Bharat, produced by his brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.