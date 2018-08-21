Salman Khan's Bharat Co-Star Katrina Kaif Joins Team In Malta

Katrina Kaif shared this picture from Malta (Image courtesy: katrinakaif)

Actress Katrina Kaif has joined team Bharat in Malta. She announced her arrival by posting a picture of herself and captioned it as, "Malta." On her Instagram stories, Katrina shared a snippet from what appears to be the shooting location. Bharat is Katrina Kaif's film with Salman Khan, which was earlier signed by Priyanka Chopra. It is currently being shot in Malta, where a portion of Katrina's Thugs Of Hindostan was also filmed. In Thugs Of Hindostan, Katrina co-stars with Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Bharat has an elaborate circus set-up and Salman Khan plays a daredevil motorcyclist.

Of Katrina filling Priyanka's place in Bharat, Salman Khan thanked her and told news agency ANI, "She is already doing Zero with Shah Rukh Khan, Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan and another film with Yash Raj Films. With all these films, she said yes to Bharat, because of which we are very grateful to her. She is extremely hard working." Both Thugs Of Hindostan and Zero release this year.

Meanwhile, Salman and Katrina's Bharat co-stars like Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi are also in Malta for the shoot.

Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who previously made the blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman and Katrina. Bharat is the Hindi adaptation of south Korean film Ode To My Father and Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri produced it.

Salman Khan has locked Eid 2019 for the release of Bharat, also starring Disha Patani and Tabu. (With ANI inputs)