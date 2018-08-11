Bharat: Salman Khan Starts Shooting For the Film In Malta, Shares Photo

Salman Khan in Malta (Courtesy BeingSalmanKhan)

After wrapping the Mumbai schedule, team Bharat has kick-started the second leg of the film in Malta. Salman Khan shared the news with a photo of himself on the social media, which read: "Starting the shooting schedule of Bharat in Malta, lovely country." Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat went on floors in June. A part of the film is set in the circus and also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu and Nora Fatehi among others. For his role in the film, Salman Khan will undergo multiple look changes as its timeline is spread across decades - from 1960 till current times.

Changes have been made to the cast of Bharat after Priyanka Chopra's exit from the film. Katrina Kaif joined as the female lead after Priyanka quit the project. While we know Salman Khan plays a daredevil stuntman and Disha plays the role of a trapeze artiste, no detail has been revealed about what the other characters are playing in the film.

Ek sundar aur shusheel ladki jiska Naam hai Katrina Kaif .... Swagat hai aapka #Bharat ki zindagi mein ... pic.twitter.com/XDVyiNCPBI — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 30, 2018

Speaking about her role in Bharat, Katrina Kaif earlier told IANS: "When I read the script, I thought it was an absolutely wonderful script and I felt extremely excited about the character which I am playing in the film. Therefore, I am very happy to be part of the film."

Ali Abbas Zafar had earlier teased fans with a silhouette of Salman Khan. "Gear up for thunder... yeh khamoshi toofan se phele ki hai," he captioned the photo on Instagram.

Bharat will be Ali Abbas Zafar's third collaboration with both Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Ali had earlier directed Salman and Katrina in Tiger Zinda Hai. Katrina was part of Ali Abbas Zafar's Mere Brother Ki Dulhan whereas Salman played the lead in Sultan. Bharat is expected to release on Eid next year.