House Caves In, Several Other Structures Damaged In Dhanbad Land Sinking

A house caved in and a dozen others developed cracks after a land subsidence incident in a Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) area, about 19 km from Dhanbad district headquarters on Monday, a company official said.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday at Sabri Basti, near New Shyam Bazar, located within the Modidih Colliery area of BCCL, under Jogta police station limits.

"The subsidence occurred between 3 am and 4 am, resulting in the complete collapse of one residential structure and structural cracks in about a dozen others. The house of one Arun Rajak caved in while the family was asleep. No casualties or injuries were reported," the official said.

Residents described being awakened by a loud noise before the roof and walls of Rajak's asbestos-roofed house collapsed.

Project Officer of the Modidih Colliery, Gopaljee, said that the affected family has been temporarily relocated to the Modidih Community Hall.

He added that all displaced families from the Basti would be rehabilitated in the Tetulmari area.

Baghmara MLA Shatrughan Mahto, who visited the site shortly after the incident, said he has asked BCCL authorities to expedite compensation payments and ensure immediate arrangements for relocation.

He also urged the administration to take appropriate long-term measures to safeguard residents from recurring subsidence risks.

Residents stated they had been relocated to Sabri Basti from a fire-affected zone in 1976-77.

A previous incident of subsidence had occurred in the area in 2006, during which then local MLA and minister Jaleswar Mahto had ordered the filling of subsidence cavities to control underground gas emissions.

Several locals alleged that neither BCCL officials nor police personnel from Jogta police station responded promptly despite prior warnings.

