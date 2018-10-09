Salman Khan's Latest Muse On The Sets Of Bharat Is Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan on the sets of Bharat. (Image courtesy: atulreellife )

Remember how Salman Khan turned photographer for comedian Sunil Grover on the sets of Bharat a few months back? Well, seems like Salman Khan has a knack for photography and that is quite evident in the latest Instagram post shared by producer and Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri's latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, Atul Agnihotri, shared a candid picture, in which Salman can be seen exhibiting his photography skills and it wouldn't be wrong to say that the highlight of the picture is Salman's muse, who happens to be none other than Varun Dhawan. Yes, you read that right! Varun Dhawan, who is currently basking on the success of his last film Sui Dhaaga, dropped by on the sets of Bharat in Abu Dhabi. Atul Agnihotri captioned the post: "Picture perfect."

Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, also check out the picture in which Salman can be seen photographing Sunil Grover:

Though Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan have not shared screen space in any film but Salman made a cameo appearance in Varun's film Judwaa 2 last year. Now, Varun Dhawan , will reportedly be seen in a cameo appearance in Bharat. According to a recent Mumbai Mirror report, Ali Abbas Zafar had approached Varun Dhawan to star in just a particular sequence in the film, which he accepted.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar,Bharatis set against the backdrop of Sixties. The film is an onscreen adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie Ode To My Father. Apart from Salman, the film features Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and comedian Sunil Grover in pivotal roles.