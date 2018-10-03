Varun Dhawan In Salman Khan's Bharat? Details Here

Varun Dhawan stars in new release Sui Dhaaga

Did you know that there's reportedly been an addition to Team Bharat? Varun Dhawan has reportedly been roped in for a special scene in Salman Khan's Bharat, stated a report in Mumbai Mirror. A source close to the project told the publication that director Ali Abbas Zafar approached the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor to star in just a particular sequence in the film, which he accepted: "Ali had recently approached Varun with the idea and the actor readily agreed to come on board. The scene featuring Varun and Salman will be shot in the next few days." Meanwhile, Varun has also apparently taken off for Abu Dhabi already to shoot the reported sequence for Bharat: "On Tuesday, Varun left for Abu Dhabi, where the film's third schedule kicked off recently," said the source.

The cast of Salman Khan's Bharat also includes names such as Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover. While the 52-year-old superstar has been cast as a daredevil stuntman, Disha Patani plays the role of a trapeze artiste in the circus drama. Katrina Kaif joined the film's cast after Priyanka Chopra quit the project earlier this year. As has been mentioned by the director before, Bharat is a tribute to Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker and here's just a glimpse of what more to expect from the movie:

Bharat marks Ali Abbas Zafar's third movie each with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, while the two stars have worked together in several blockbuster films. Bharat is scheduled to hit screens on Eid next year.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan's Sui Dhaaga has impressed the audience to a great deal, which has translated into good box office numbers. Varun Dhawan has Karan Johar-produced multi-starrer Kalank in the line-up next, in which he co-stars with Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and others.