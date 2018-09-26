What It's Like To Work With Salman Khan, Per Bharat Co-Star Disha Patani

Disha Patani shared this image. (Image courtesy: dishapatani )

Highlights Disha Patani plays the role of a trapeze artist in Bharat Bharat will release on Eid next year Bharat has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar

Disha Pataini just can't stop praising her Bharat co-star Salman Khan. In a recent interview, Disha described Salman as a "great human being," reports news agency IANS. Disha told IANS: "He (Salman Khan) is very nice. He is a great human being and he's a great co-star. We are working very hard for the film." During the media interaction, Disha also talked about her experience of filming Bharat. The Baaghi 2 actress mentioned that the entire team has been working extremely hard for the film and that the audience will get to see her doing high-octane action sequences in the film. "We are doing different scenes and action. It has been really nice and it has been really great."

Disha, who will be seen playing the role of a trapeze artist in Bharat, in an interview with IANS earlier this year, said that she feels "lucky" to be a part of Bharat and considers it to be a "blessing" of God. "I feel lucky to be a part of Bharat. I think it's a blessing of God, and the love and support of my family and followers that I am getting to do some good and interesting work. Eventually, everything depends on your hard work."

Bharat is set against the backdrop of Sixties. The film is an onscreen adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie Ode To My Father. Apart from Disha and Salman, the film also features Katrina Kaif, Tabu and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is expected to hit the screens next year on Eid next year.

Disha Patani made her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. She was also a part of films such as Kung Fu Yoga and Baaghi 2 alongside her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff.

