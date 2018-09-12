Tiger Shroff On Disha Patani-Hrithik Roshan Controversy: 'It Was A Very Silly Rumour'

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani at the Ambani party in Mumbai.

Highlights I know both of them very well, they are nothing like that: Tiger Shroff Both, Disha and Hrithik, trashed the reports last month Tiger and Hrithik's film will go on floors in October

After Disha Patani and Hrithik Roshan dismissed reports of the actress' exit from a Yash Raj Films project because of the 44-year-old actor's allegedly 'flirtatious' ways, actor Tiger Shroff, who also co-stars in the film, told news agency IANS that it was "silly rumour." Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Tiger Shroff told IANS: "It's part and parcel. Not just Hrithik sir, every star faces that. Once in the limelight, you become an easy target. It was a very silly rumour. I know both of them very well, they are nothing like that. They are lovely human beings." Last month, reports of Disha Patani (reportedly dating Tiger Shroff) walking out of Siddharth Anand's film, after Hrithik allegedly tried to flirt, were doing the rounds on social media.

Hrithik Roshan reposted links of the gossip write-ups and trashed them mercilessly on social media. Tweeting to a Hindi daily, which carried a piece on Disha's exit from the film, Hrithik wrote (translated from Hindi): "For the progress of your website, consider this tweet as a contribution. In future, state it clearly that you need help." To another Hindi website, Hrithik recommended a set of exercises 'to clear the minds of any rubbish.'

Soon after Hrithik's outburst on social media, Disha Patani issued a statement in which she said: "There is some childish and irresponsible gossip about Hrithik sir and me doing the rounds. I would like to say that it's completely untrue and in the minimum interaction that I have had with him, he has been one of the most dignified and joyful people." Disha Patani co-starred with Tiger Shroff in 2018 hit film Baaghi 2. She is currently filming Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Speaking about working with Hrithik Roshan in the untitled film, Tiger Shroff told IANS: "It has been my life-long dream to work with him. He's everything for me. I look up to him as an actor, human being. I am his big fan. I'll get to learn a lot from him." Tiger Shroff revealed that in a film sequence he will be up against Hrithik Roshan on the dance floor. The filming begins in October.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff recently filmed the climax of his upcoming film Student Of The Year 2. The 28-year-old actor dismissed the rumour about a 'no-kissing clause' in the Punit Malhotra-directed film. "It's just a rumour. If you've seen any of my films (you'd know). Not that I have deliberately done it (kiss) but every one of my films has had a kiss. If the story demands, I don't have a problem. As actors we have to be open things," he said.

Tiger Shroff also denied that he has signed a film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

(With inputs from IANS)