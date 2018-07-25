Bharat: After Priyanka Chopra And Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi Joins Salman Khan's Film

Bharat is Nora Fatehi's second Bollywood Film (Image courtesy: norafatehi)

After Priyanka Chopra and Disha Patani, it's Nora Fatehi who has joined the cast of Salman Khan's Bharat, news agency IANS reported. "Excited to be a part of the project of this magnitude. It's a dream come true! The team is impeccable and the combination of Ali Abbas Zafar sir and Salman sir is the perfect combination," IANS quoted Nora Fatehi as saying. The actress, who was recently seen in the revamped version of the Nineties track Dilbar (from the film Sirf Tum), said that she will start shooting for Bharat soon. "For me, these were reasons good enough to willingly come on board. I am looking forward to begin shooting soon," Nora Fatehi told IANS.

As per the IANS report, Nora Fatehi will be playing a Latino in the film. The shooting of Bharat has already begun. The first schedule of the film is being shot in Mumbai, the second will be in Malta and the next one is in Abu Dhabi. Priyanka and Disha play pivotal roles in the film. Disha has been cast as a trapeze artist while not much is known about Priyanka Chopra's character in the film. We only know that Priyanka will sport multiple looks. Salman Khan, who plays a stuntman in Bharat, will also undergo look changes as the timeline is spread across from 1960 to present times. Salman Khan trended all of Tuesday after his stylist Ashley Rebello shared a supposed look from the actor's his next film. Take a look:

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, this is what Ali Abbas Zafar said about his film Bharat: "The idea is to create an Indian-Russian circus-like Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker. Performers from all over the world are flying down for the circus tricks which will be a mix of trapeze hoops and rope stunts. This is Salman and Disha's introduction."

Meanwhile, Ali Abbas Zafar-directed Bharat will be Nora's second Bollywood project. She had earlier featured in My Birthday Song, which released earlier this year. The film also featured Sanjay Suri and Elena Kazan. As mentioned earlier, the 26-year-old actress features in the rendition of Dilbar, which is part of John Abraham's upcoming film Satyamev Jayate. Dilbar has over 65 million views. She has also been part of Harrdy Sandhu's music video Naah.

Bharat is expected to release on Eid next year.

(With inputs from IANS)