No Match For Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's Dance Moves To Gallan Goodiyan And Govinda's Songs

When Ranveer and Deepika danced their heart out (courtesy deepikapadukone.closet)

Highlights Ranveer's sister Ritika hosted a party for the couple on Saturday Ranveer, Deepika danced to Gallan Goodiyan and other songs Ranveer also delivered a heart-touching speech for Deepika

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had a blast at Saturday's party, which was hosted by the actor sister Ritika Bhavnani. Ranveer got the party started with a cute little speech, in which he addressed Deepika and said: "We are here to celebrate what will be an epic future, baby, you and me!" Then he pointed out how the dance floor looks way too empty and made up his mind to set it ablaze. Joining him on the dance floor was obviously new bride Deepika. The party playlist was an interesting mix ranging from Nineties' songs from Govinda's films and The Throwdown Mix (Hits Medley) to Ranveer's Gallan Goodiyan and Deepika's Lungi Dance.

The guests clearly made way for the couple to hit the dance floor when Ranveer and Deepika coordinated their moves to the peppy Gallan Goodiyan. While Deepika appeared to tone down after a while, there was to stopping Ranveer, who also let his hair down to Govinda's Coolie No.1 son Main To Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha. At one point, the host of the party was also seen grooving to Lungi Dance.

But there's truly no match for Ranveer and Deepika on the dance floor:

Meanwhile, don't miss out on Ranveer's heart-felt speech for Deepika, in which he says: "I married the most beautiful girl in the world!"

Saturday's party looked like a friends-only bash, which was attended by the couple's respective team of stylists and managers and closest friends. Deepika's hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou let us in on a few photos from the bash while Ranveer's friend Shanoo Sharma also shared a few glimpses.

Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer's dance moves reminded us of the priceless photos of the couple from their mehendi ceremony in Italy's Lake Como. At the event, Ranveer reportedly made a dramatic entry to Tune Maari Entriyan from Gunday while Harshdeep Kaur reportedly got the wedding party to Punjabi tracks such as Mehendi Hai Rachney Wali and Kala Shah Kala.

Ranveer and Deepika will continue their festivities with two more events - a Mumbai reception is scheduled for November 28 while a party is said to be hosted later on December 1.