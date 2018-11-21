Manisha Koirala's Response When Asked About Invite To Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's Wedding Festivities

Deepika and Ranveer are expected to host a Mumbai reception soon

Highlights Manisha Koirala was asked if she's invited to Deepika's functions She posted what appears to be a pic of the reception invite "What a gorgeous couple," Manisha had tweeted earlier

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's pitara of congratulatory messages swelled by one as actress Manisha Koirala sent out best wishes to the newlyweds recently. In her tweet, Manisha tagged both Deepika and Ranveer and added a disclaimer saying she won't be able to attend the couple's post wedding gatherings as she'll not be in town. Meanwhile, a Twitter user was not convinced that Manisha Koirala has been invited to the wedding festivities and questioned a part of her tweet, in which Manisha wrote: "Really sad I am out of town and can't join in the celebrations but praying for lasting love and togetherness! God bless you both!"

"But they had not invited anybody in their wedding... then what are you talking about?" Manisha was asked, when in response, she shared the photo of what appears to be Deepika and Ranveer's party invite. "Normally, I don't give explanations," she wrote in her tweet.

The couple are expected to host a reception for their friends in Mumbai on November 28, which will reportedly be followed a party on the evening of December 1, just a day ahead of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' reported wedding date. The photo shared by Manisha, appears to be an invite for the December party.

normally I don't give explanations pic.twitter.com/BIp0z8LFkA — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) November 21, 2018

Manisha Koirala also congratulated the couple in these words: "What a gorgeous couple! Wishing you lifelong happiness Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone."

What a gorgeous couple!! Wishing you lifelong happiness @RanveerOfficial and @deepikapadukone really sad I am out of town & can't join in the celebrations but praying for lasting love and togetherness godbless you both! pic.twitter.com/vDmLmN4zJp — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) November 21, 2018

Deepika and Ranveer's reception in Bengaluru is at The Leela, which reportedly houses the actress' favourite Italian restaurant. Just like at their Italy wedding, Deepika and Ranveer are also expected to maintain a strict no-photos policy inside the reception venue in the actress' hometown as well. As of Wednesday morning, security had also been tightened around The Leela in Bengaluru.

Deepika and Ranveer's destination wedding was in Italy's Lake Como. They shared new pictures from their wedding ceremonies and mehendi on Tuesday.

In Italy, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had a South Indian wedding as per Konkani rituals on November 14, which was followed by a North Indian wedding as per Sindhi traditions on November 15.