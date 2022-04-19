Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohena Kumari Shares First Pic Of Newborn Baby

Mohena Kumari welcomes first child (Courtesy: mohenakumari)

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohena Kumari has announced the arrival of her first child. Mohena, who is married to Suyesh Rawat, gave birth to a baby on April 15. On Tuesday, Mohena Kumari shared an adorable photo and announced the happy news. She wrote, "On the 15th of April 2022 we brought our first child into this world. Thank you for all the love, light, and blessings that you have all showered upon us. These last few days have gone by so fast that I haven't had a chance to exactly sit down and absorb the whole thing. Since the 15th of April life has been all about the hospital bed, baby nurses, baby feeding, baby crying, baby pacifying, no sleep, medicines, and of course recovery."

Talking about experiencing a "gambit of emotions" with her husband Suyesh Rawat, Mohena Kumari wrote, "@suyeshrawat and I experienced a gambit of emotions together, even those we had never felt before. We stayed strong, positive, thoughtful, and always caring towards each other. We knew this journey we were on has been and will be life-changing for us and we respected each other's needs, thoughts, concerns, and feelings at every step. Bringing our little angel into this world has been so special. But it's definitely been more special because of you my dear Husband."

"Looking forward to this new journey as parents. I hope we can give the right strength, support, and guidance to this tiny human, we have brought into this world, for him to be as strong, positive, thoughtful, and caring towards everyone as we have been with each other," concluded Mohena.

Check out Mohena Kumari's post here:

Mohena Kumari got married to Suyesh Rawat on October 14, 2020, in Dehradun. They got married in Mohena's hometown Rewa and after marriage, she shifted to Dehradun.

On the work front, Mohena Kumari was last seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.