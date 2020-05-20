What Airport Look? Grocery Shopping Wear Is The 'New Normal.' Let Mohena Kumari Singh Be Your Guide

Mohena Singh with Suyesh Rawat. (courtesy: mohenakumar )

Airport and gym looks are a thing of the past, per TV actress Mohena Kumari Singh. On Wednesday, Mohena shared a picture of herself along with her husband Suyesh Rawat on Instagram and let's just say that it redefines fashion in a more practical way, almost perfect for a world with a coronavirus situation. In the picture, the couple could be seen wearing protective shields made of plastic, which Mohena aptly described as "grocery shopping wear." She added the hashtag #thenewnormal to her post.

Take a look at Mohena's post here:

Mohena Kumari Singh and Suyesh Rawat got engaged in Goa in February last year and the couple had a dreamy royal wedding in Haridwar in October, 2019.

Speaking of her decision of quitting acting after getting married, Mohena, in an interview with Bombay Times last year, said, "Post marriage, I will say goodbye to acting and Mumbai. My life is all set to take a 180 degree turn. I am excited and nervous at the same time. Even my industry friends were taken aback with my decision, but that's the kind of person I am. I follow my heart," Bombay Times quoted Mohena as saying.

Mohena is best-known for playing Keerti Goenka in the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Besides the popular daily soap, Mohena starred in TV show Dil Dosti Dance. She has also worked as a dance instructor on dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She was a contestant on dance reality show Dance India Dance Season 3.