Inside Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Mohena Kumari Singh And Suyesh Rawat's Wedding. See Pics

Mohena Kumari Singh with Suyesh Rawat. (Image courtesy: teammohenasingh )

Highlights The couple got married in Haridwar The couple got engaged in Goa in February this year The bride wore red

TV actress Mohena Kumari Singh married Suyesh Rawat in Haridwar on October 14. Pictures from the actress' wedding ceremony have been trending incessantly on social media. The couple hasn't posted pictures from their wedding festivities on social media but thanks to several fan clubs dedicated to the actress on social media, we got a sneak peek into the couple's dreamy wedding. Mohena, who is best-known for playing Keerti Goenka in the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, looked resplendent as a bride. She wore a traditional bright red lehenga. She accessorised her look with gold jewelry and a red and gold bordered dupatta. The groom complemented her in an ivory sherwani.

Here are some pictures from the couple's wedding shared by fan clubs:

Meanwhile, Mohena's friend and singer-actress Nidhi Uttam shared multiple pictures vfrom the wedding ceremony on her Instagram profile. Take a look at the pictures here:

We also got a glimpse of Mohena and Suyesh Rawat's pre-wedding festivities. Pics from Mohena'a mehndi and haldi ceremony trended big time on social media. ICYMI, these are the pictures we are talking about:

In an interview with Bombay Times earlier this year, Mohena announced that she would quit acting after getting marries."Post marriage, I will say goodbye to acting and Mumbai. My life is all set to take a 180 degree turn. I am excited and nervous at the same time. Even my industry friends were taken aback with my decision, but that's the kind of person I am. I follow my heart," Bombay Times quoted Mohena as saying. Mohena Kumari Singh and Suyesh Rawat got engaged in Goa in February this year.

Other than Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohena starred in TV show Dil Dosti Dance. She has also worked as a dance instructor on dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She was a contestant on dance reality show Dance India Dance Season 3.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.