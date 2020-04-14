Watch: Actress Mohena Kumari Singh Shares A Glimpse Of Her Royal Wedding

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena Kumari Singh took to Instagram this afternoon to share her wedding teaser. The princess from Rewa's erstwhile royal family gave fans a glimpse of her royal wedding through the 1-minute-and-19-seconds-long teaser. Mohena Kumari Singh had married Suyesh Rawat in a traditional ceremony in Haridwar in October last year.
In a note accompanying the video, she said she was sharing the video on her six-month anniversary.
"Six months ago was literally the biggest day of my life...a day full of nervousness, laughter , hugs & tears a lot of things changed, a lot of new things began," wrote Mohena Kumari Singh. In the note, she also thanked her family, her "new family", friends, and staff who worked to make her big day a special one. She also thanked her husband for sharing with her the "best moment" of her life.
The wedding teaser, shot by Joseph Radhik - the photographer who also captured Virat and Anushka's wedding - gives viewers a glimpse of joyous celebrations during the big fat Indian wedding. Take a look at it below:
Since being shared online an hour ago, the video has collected over 60,000 views and a ton of comments.
"So beautiful," wrote one person in the comments section. "What a lovely video," said another.
In October, Mohena had delighted fans by sharing pictures from her wedding day, for which she worn a bridal red Sabyasachi lehenga.
In January, she had also hit back at a troll who criticised her for covering her face with a veil on her wedding day.Click for more trending news