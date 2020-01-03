Actress Mohena Kumari Singh Shuts Down Troll Who Questioned Her Veil In Wedding Pic

Mohena Kumari Singh shut down a troll who commented on her veil.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Mohena Kumari Singh shut down a troll who criticised her for covering her face with a veil on her wedding day. Mohena Kumari Singh married Suyesh Rawat in a traditional ceremony in Haridwar in October. On Thursday, the princess from Rewa's erstwhile royal family shared a picture from her wedding on Instagram.

The picture shows Mohena in a red Sabyasachi lehenga, her face covered with a traditional ghoonghat or veil, surrounded by family members.

Commenting on the picture, an Instagram user asked her: "Why is your face under veil?"

Screenshots floating online show that a troll responded to the question with a now-deleted comment that read: "Because these are people who follow their so called male dominated rituals. Even education doesn't get them a brain."

Mohena Kumari Singh's reply to the troll, however, was widely appreciated on the photo and video-sharing platform.

"Even Christians have a veil when they marry...and so do Muslims... I guess they are all uneducated too," she wrote. "It's an age old Rajput tradition which Rajput women follow when they get married."

Mohena added that she chose to wear a veil and wasn't "forced" to do so. Her comeback to the troll has collected over 300 'likes' on Instagram, along with many supportive responses.

Mohena followed up her first comment with a clarification: "I said that just like Rajputs, Christians and Muslims also wear veils... so why are they calling us Rajputs uneducated just because we like to follow a few things that are part of our culture."

Mohena Kumari Singh belongs to the erstwhile royal family of Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. She has appeared on TV shows like Dance India Dance and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.