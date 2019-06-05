Trending: This Is Why Mohena Kumari Singh Is Quitting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Mohena Kumari Singh shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Mohena Kumari Singh, who currently features in TV soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Keerti, told Bombay Times that she will quit acting after she marries her fiance Suyesh Rawat in October this year. Earlier, reports suggested that Mohena gave her resignation to the showrunners as she did not want to play a character much older than her real age. However, Mohena told Bombay Times: "Post marriage, I will say goodbye to acting and Mumbai. My life is all set to take a 180 degree turn. I am excited and nervous at the same time. Even my industry friends were taken aback with my decision, but that's the kind of person I am. I follow my heart. I have taken several leaps of faith in my life and this is the biggest so far."

She added: "As an actor, I don't worry about the age of my character. Keerti is an integral part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and she is already a mother. Though the show is set to go in for a leap and my child will grow up, there is scope for me to perform. I am hungry to act and as long as the graph of my character is good, I wouldn't mind working. However, I had to take this decision because I am getting married."

Before Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohena Kumari Singh starred in TV show Dil Dosti Dance. Mohena has also worked as a dance instructor on dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Mohena Kumari Singh and Suyesh Rawat got engaged in Goa in February this year.