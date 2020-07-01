Mohena Kumari Singh 'Finally' Tests COVID-19 Negative After A Month

Mohena Kumari Singh shared this photo (courtesy mohenakumari)

Highlights Mohena Kumari revealed her COVID-19 diagnosis last month

She shared her recovery news in a National Doctor's Day post

Mohena Kumari added her brother Divyaraj Singh tested COVID-19 positive

TV star Mohena Kumari Singh, best known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, revealed in her National Doctor's Day post that she and some of her family members, who had tested COVID-19 positive last month, have recovered now. Sharing a selfie with her doctors, Mohena wrote: "We finally tested negative of coronavirus... after a month!" She also added a lengthy note of gratitude to her post, thanking the medical team at AIIMS Rishikesh for their support: "We'd like to thank all the Doctors and Health care professionals for doing the best they could with whatever information was available to the world about this virus, at AIIMS Rishikesh. Today we celebrate the work of doctors and Healthcare professionals in our country," she wrote in her National Doctor's Day post.

Read Mohena Kumar Singh's post here:

However, in another post after this, Mohena Kumari added that her politician brother Divyaraj Singh tested COVID-19 positive.

On June 2, the 31-year-old actress confirmed reports that she and her in-laws have tested positive for coronavirus: "We are fine. We have no right to complain about anything as there are people out there who are suffering way more than us." Mohena posted the statement days after several publications quoted her saying that she, her husband, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and her five-year-old son, along with a few other members of the family, were admitted to a hospital after they tested coronavirus positive.

Mohena got married to Suyesh Rawat (son of Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj) in October 2019, after which she shifted to Dehradun. In an Instagram story earlier last month, Mohena Kumari revealed she and her family members were back home from the hospital. They were still COVID-19 positive and hence were in complete isolation with strict guidelines. "Hi everyone! I'm back home but we are still COVID-19 positive. We are in complete isolation. We don't know how long it will take to get the negative test. We were in the hospital for 10 days and I probably had the virus in my body 5 days before that. So hopefully a few more days and we will hopefully beat the virus. But till then we have to follow extremely strict rules. Nonetheless, we are all feeling much better health wise and in the mind too. Thanks for all the support once again," read her Instagram story.

Screenshot of Mohena Kumari Singh's Instagram story

Mohena Kumari Singh is the daughter of Maharaja Pushpraj Singh and Ragini Singh of the royal family of Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. She is best known for playing the role of Keerti Goenka in the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Mohena also featured in the TV show Dil Dosti Dance. She has also worked as a dance instructor on dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She was a contestant on dance reality show Dance India Dance Season 3.