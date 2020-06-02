Mohena Kumari Singh, Reportedly COVID-19 Positive, Writes 'Others Are Suffering Way More'

Mohena Kumari Singh shared this photo (courtesy mohenakumari)

TV star Mohena Kumari Singh, best known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, posted a statement on Instagram in the early hours of Tuesday, appearing to confirm reports that she and her in-laws have tested positive for coronavirus. In her statement, Mohena wrote: "Can't sleep. These initial days have been difficult for all of us at home especially our young one and our elders. But I'm praying it'll all be over soon. We are fine. We have no right to complain about anything as there are people out there who are suffering way more than us." Mohena got married to Suyesh Rawat (son of Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj) in October 2019, after which she shifted to Dehradun. Mohena posted the statement days after several publications quoted her saying that she, her husband, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and her five-year-old son, along with a few other members of the family, were admitted to a hospital after they tested coronavirus positive.

In her statement on Tuesday, Mohena dedicated a message of gratitude to her fans, who showered her with good wishes: "But I'd like to thank each one of you for all the messages, prayers and love you all have been sending. It's keeping our spirits up. And we have so much gratitude in our hearts for y'all."

Actress Nidhi Uttam, who co-starred with Mohena in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, sent a whole lot of love to her on Instagram. In a comment, she wrote: "All our prayers and love to you, Moh. And the entire family. I know you are such a strong person, you'll surely fight and get well soon."

Mohena Kumari Singh is the daughter of Maharaja Pushpraj Singh and Ragini Singh of the royal family of Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. She is best known for playing the role of Keerti Goenka in the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Mohena also featured in the TV show Dil Dosti Dance. She has also worked as a dance instructor on dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She was a contestant on dance reality show Dance India Dance Season 3.