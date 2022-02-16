Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohena Kumari Expecting First Child

Mohena Kumari and Suyesh Rawat are expecting their first child (Courtesy: mohenakumari>)

Congratulations are in order as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohena Kumari announces happy news. Mohena is expecting her first child with her husband Suyesh Rawat. Sharing happy photos with Suyesh and their pet dog, Mohena announced, "Beginning of a new beginning. Sharing the Good News with All. @suyeshrawat. Thank you for the lovely pictures. @shrirangswarge. You made it such a happy day for us." Mohena Kumari is dressed in an Indian outfit and is embracing her baby bump in the photos. Many celebs congratulated Mohena Kumari. Mohsin Khan, who worked with Mohena in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai commented, "Most beautiful @mohenakumari Mohiiiiiii congratulationssssss." "Congratulations," wrote Shivangi Joshi. Her former co-star Lata Saberwal wrote, "Don't have words to express my happiness Big love and hugs coming your way!!!"

Mohena Kumari also shared photos dressed in a saree and captioned them as "Embracing the new phase. Thanking god for her grace. @suyeshrawat." The mom-to-be has styled her saree with a full-sleeved blouse.

Sharing photos with her family members, Mohena Kumari wrote, "My heart is filled with gratitude for the love , joy and blessings. Thank you. #amritarawatji."

Mohena Kumari Singh got married to Suyesh Rawat on October 14, 2020, in Dehradun. After marriage, Mohena shifted to Dehradun. They got married in Mohena's hometown Rewa and their grand wedding reception was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the work front, Mohena Kumari is a trained dancer and has been a part of many dance reality shows. She was last seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.