Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Mohena Kumari Announces Second Pregnancy. See Post

Mohena Kumari shared this image. (courtesy: mohenakumari)

Mohena Kumari, best known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is expecting her second child with husband Suyesh Rawat. The couple, who got married in a lavish ceremony on October 14, 2019, welcomed their first child, Ayaansh, on April 15, 2022. On Wednesday, Mohena Kumari delighted her fans by announcing her second pregnancy. She posted a video of herself performing classical Indian dance. Dressed elegantly in a pink frock suit with matching pants and a dupatta, Mohena Kumari gave an adorable glimpse of her baby bump. In her note, Mohena reflected on her motherhood journey. She recalled listening to the same song during her previous pregnancy. She expressed her desire to bring the song's sentiments to life through dance, reflecting on the joy and enrichment that motherhood has brought to her life.

"I used to listen to this track during my last pregnancy while I waited for Ayaansh to arrive into this world , hoping it will all be as blissful as the song promises. After having experienced the birth of my first child, these words made more sense to me. Ayaansh coming into our lives has beautified and enriched our lives. I wanted to make these words come to life through movement as I wait for the arrival of the new bundle of joy," Mohena captioned the post on Instagram.

For the unversed, Mohena Kumari and Suyesh embraced parenthood for the first time in April 2022. Sharing the joyous news on April 19, 2022, Mohena expressed her gratitude for the love and blessings showered upon their growing family. She shared a photo capturing her hand intertwined with Suyesh's, while their baby boy's tiny arm held onto Mohena's finger.