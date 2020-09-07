'Why,' Asks Angry Amrita Arora After Sister Malaika's COVID Test Result Is Shared Online

Malaika Arora with Amrita Arora. (courtesy: amuaroraofficial)

Before Malaika Arora officially announced that she has tested positive for coronavirus on Monday morning, pictures of the actress' medical report started circulating on social media. Malaika's sister and actress Amrita Arora, in her latest Instagram stories slammed those who have been sharing her coronavirus test report of her sister on social media. Ms Arora, in one of her Instagram stories, wrote about the "price of being a celebrity" and the absolute disregard of her sister's privacy and added, "New normal. In sickness but not in health? Is this ok? My sister's results have been posted on various WhatsApp groups, Facebook and other mediums! While she was hoping and praying for a negative test and was also preparing herself to get better this is what one has to deal with? How is this ok? What's has happened to us humans sad, sad state of affairs."

In a separate Instagram story, Amrita Arora asked if "posting her result of any use to anyone" and that Malaika, being a responsible citizen, would have announced the news herself, which in fact, she did this morning. Amrita Arora wrote: "Was posting her result of any use to anyone? She's a responsible citizen who would've declared it anyway. What's the perverse pleasure of making it a discussion and guessing how and when she got it, some going to the extent of saying she deserves it with laughing emojis! Why, why, why!"

Amrita Arora also posed a question as to how the report got leaked in the first place and highlighted that is was a total "disregard of the patient's confidentiality." An excerpt from her Instagram story read, "The question is how did her report get out in the 1st place ... How was it ok to disregard a doc / patient confidentiality. Let's just respect what's happening in the world today and stop this ridiculous naming and shaming syndrome! Stop!"

Malaika Arora is asymptomatic and she will be quarantined at home, she announced in an Instagram post on Monday morning. "Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support . Much love," wrote Malaika Arora.

Malaika Arora got back at work in July. She frequently shared updates from the TV reality show India's Best Dancer, where she features as one of the judges with choreographers Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.