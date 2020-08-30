Onam 2020: Inside Malaika Arora's Festivities With Sister Amrita And Family. See Pics

Malaika Arora shared this image. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita shared glimpses from their Onam festivities together by posting pictures on Instagram. An excited Malaika Arora, who met her family after five long months, shared pictures from their celebrations together. Malaika posted pictures from her family lunch with sister Amrita Arora and their mother Joyce Arora. Amrita's husband Shakeel Ladak and their kids Azaan and Rayaan also joined the family for the special lunch. Sharing pictures from the lunch, Malaika Arora wrote in her post: "Our table is set....and finally after over 5 months we all are together at my parent's home on this very auspicious day of Onam. Thank you mom for this lovely spread. Onam Sadya."

Meanwhile, Amrita Arora posted a picture with sister Malaika and mom Joyce Arora and she wrote: "Happy Onam. Was indeed an amazing family day at my parents after 5 months. Mom, you have outdone yourself."

In terms of work, Malaika Arora currently features as one of the judges on the TV reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis. Earlier this year, Malaika Arora was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show MTV Supermodel Of The Year, with Milind Soman and designer Masaba Gupta. Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to songs such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, and Hello Hello among others.

Amrita Arora made her Bollywood debut with the 2002 film Kitne Door Kitne Paas, co-starring Fardeen Khan. She has featured in films like Ek Aur Ek Gyarah, Hello, Golmaal Returns and Kambakkht Ishq among others.