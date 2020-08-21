Here's How Malaika Arora Marked 22 Years Of Dil Se

Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora in Dil Se. (Image courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Highlights Dil Se featured Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala in the lead roles

It was co-produced by Mani Ratnam, Ram Gopal Varma and Shekhar Kapur

The film also featured Preity Zinta in a supporting role

Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala's Dil Se clocked 22 years on Friday and on the occasion, actress Malaika Arora shared a glimpse of the iconic song from the film - Chaiyya Chaiyya. Dil Se released on August 21 in 1998 and became a hit at the box office immediately. Directed by Mani Ratnam and co-produced by Mani Ratnam, Ram Gopal Varma and Shekhar Kapur, the film is still fondly remembered for its storyline and soulful music. Marking 22 years of Dil Se, Malaika Arora shared a still from the track Chaiyya Chaiyya, in which she can be seen dancing with Shah Rukh Khan on the roof a moving train. The song was choreographed by none other than Farah Khan.

Check out Malaika Arora's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Malaika Arora's Instagram story.

Chaiyya Chaiyya was sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi while the music was given by AR Rahman. All six songs of the film, including Jiya Jale, Dil Se Re, Satrangi Re and Ae Ajnabi, were written by Gulzar and composed by AR Rahman. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Chaiyya Chaiyya made Malaika Arora a dancing star in Bollywood.

Dil Se also featured Preity Zinta in a supporting role. The film marked her debut in Bollywood.

Dil Se won several awards for its music and cinematography. It won the National Film Awards for the Best Cinematography and for the Best Audiography in 1999. Manisha Koirala also won the Filmfare Award for the Best Actress for her performance in the film.