What Janhvi Kapoor Learnt After A Week Of Self-Isolation: 'Khushi Is The Cooler Sister'

On Monday night, Janhvi Kapoor wrote an extensive note on her Instagram profile, in which she talked about all the things that she learnt during quarantine. One of which was - her little sister Khushi being the "cooler" one. Khushi Kapoor, who studies in New York, returned to Mumbai due to the coronavirus outbreak. Janhvi shared a note titled "Things I've Learnt After A Week Of Self-Isolation," an excerpt from which read, "I've learnt that there are many hours in the day. I've learnt that I can still smell my mother in her dressing room. I've learnt that I am a better painter in my head that I am in my real life. I've learnt that Khushi is definitely the cooler sister. I've learnt that I have the funniest friends in the world. I've learnt that I don't need a reformer to work out and stay fit."

Sharing the post on her Instagram profile, Janhvi Kapoor wrote: "Also learnt that I like to write. Wrote this 3 days ago since we started self-isolating a little before the lockdown and it had already been a week for me by then."

Janhvi and Khushi are the daughters of late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor is an actor and she debuted in Bollywood with the 2018 film Dhadak, which performed fairly well at the box office. Khushi, who reportedly wanted to be a model, is also an aspiring actress. She flew off to New York in September last year for higher studies.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Netflix's Ghost Stories, in a segment directed by Zoya Akhtar. The actress also has Karan Johar's period drama Takht, horror comedy Roohi Afza, opposite Rajkummar Rao, Dharma Productions' Dostana 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, in the pipeline.