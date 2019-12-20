Janhvi Kapoor Welcomes Sister Khushi Home With An Epic Hug. See Pic

Janhvi shared this pic on her Instagram story (courtesy janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi flew off to New York in September this year for higher studies, since when the Dhadak actress has been posting about how much she misses her younger sister. Khushi Kapoor, currently on Christmas break, flew back to Mumbai and touched down on home turf today morning. The paparazzi spotted filmmaker Boney Kapoor greeting his daughter at the Mumbai airport, within minutes of which there arrived a story update on Janhvi's Instagram. "Finally," she captioned a photo, in which Janhvi can be seen welcoming Khushi with an epic hug. Reunited with her big sister, Khushi smiles ear-to-ear in the photo. It appears that Janhvi got a little bit emotional as the emoticons on the Instagram story suggest.

Janhvi Kapoor made a trip to New York last month, when she had a blast with her sister in the Big Apple. Janhvi shared glimpses of her vacation days on Instagram with captions such as: "Too much Khushi." Khushi is pursuing a course in films at the New York Film Academy, after which she will take a call on her career in Bollywood.

On Khushi's 20th birthday, Janhvi posted this emotional note, which shows just how much she misses her sister: "I'm so proud of you. You're my lifeline. Happy birthday. I miss you so much."

Janhvi Kapoor had written this adorable send-off message, warning New York of Khushi's arrival: "Fur is faux but our love isn't #prayingfornyc".

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will soon be seen in Netflix horror anthology Ghost Stories - she stars in the portion directed by Zoya Akhtar. She also has Roohi Afza and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in her line-up.