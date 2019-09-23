Janhvi Kapoor, 'Finally' With Sis Khushi, Paints New York In Rainbow Colours

Janhvi Instagrammed photos from NYC (courtesy janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor couldn't see off Khushi at the Mumbai airport earlier this month but she made up for it by flying into New York. Khushi Kapoor had flown out of Maximum City on September 10 for destination Big Apple, where she is currently studying films. Janhvi and their filmmaker father Boney Kapoor recently joined Khushi in New York, glimpses of which have been shared on the Dhadak actress' Instagram. Janhvi Kapoor checked in from New York with two photos - in one, she adorably poses with dad Boney Kapoor while the other one is all about sister love. In the photo, Janhvi, dressed in a white tee and denims, rocks the chic-traveller look with Khushi adds bling to her pastel-themed wardrobe with chunky earrings.

Janhvi, one of few words, captioned her New York diaries photos with a single word: "Finally" and added the rainbow icon. Janhvi and Khushi are such a stylish lot. Swipe to see their photo in the post below.

Janhvi Kapoor's send-off post for Khushi was an adorable one. Issuing a warning for New York City about Khushi's arrival, Janhvi had written: "Fur is faux but our love isn't" along with the hashtag "#prayingfornyc".

For Khushi Kapoor's NYC college days, good wishes were also sent by uncle and aunt Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor:

Janhvi Kapoor is pursuing a course in New York Film Academy, after which she will take a call on her career in Bollywood. Janhvi will next be seen in films like Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl, Dostana 2 and Takht, all three of which are Dharma Productions. She also has RoohiAfza with Rajkummar Rao in the line-up.

