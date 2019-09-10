Janhvi Kapoor Sends Sister To NYC Khushi Khushi Because 'Fur Is Faux But Our Love Isn't'

Such a cute pic of Janhvi and Khushi (courtesy janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister Khushi Kapoor flew out of Maximum City for destination New York on Monday night. Next morning, Janhvi had the best send-off message for Khushi. Sharing an adorable sister-love photo on Instagram, Janhvi captioned it: "Fur is faux but our love isn't" along with the hashtag "#prayingfornyc". A look at Janhvi's post will explain the caption better - the Kapoor sisters can be seen twinning in faux fur coats in the click, which appears to be a throwback memory from one of their family vacations. Janhvi particularly, appears to be sporting Sridevi's coat in the photo. Shared on Tuesday morning, Janhvi's post for sister Khushi garnered almost three lakh 'likes' in an hour.

Janhvi and Khushi smiling at you in this post will make you smile back at them. So cute.

This photo reminded us of a few similar memories on Sridevi's Instagram timeline.

It was an emotional moment for Khushi Kapoor at the Mumbai airport on Monday evening. Dressed in matching tracksuit, a bespectacled Khushi was given a heart-felt farewell by dad Boney Kapoor, who saw her off at the airport. Janhvi Kapoor will be studying films at New York Film Academy, after which she will take a call on her career in Bollywood.

Khushi and Boney Kapoor were twinning in tracksuits.

Khushi Kapoor's uncle and aunt Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor also sent her best wishes via these Instagram posts:

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut just months after Sridevi's death last year. Janhvi's line-up has three Dharma Production films - Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl, Dostana 2, Takht and also RoohiAfza.

