Khushi Kapoor And Shanaya Kapoor Twinning In Blue In Bali. See Pics

Khushi and Shanaya Kapoor at a wedding in Bali. (Image courtesy: shanayakapoor.143)

Highlights Janhvi Kapoor skipped the wedding Shanaya attended the do with her parents Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor Khushi wore a Jade lehenga while Shanaya picked an outfit by Seema Khan

Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, is busy attending a wedding ceremony in Bali along with her cousin Shanaya, who is there with her parents Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor and brother Jahaan. Stylist Tanvi shared a stunning picture of Khushi, wearing (and rocking) Jade by Monica and Karishma lehenga. Khushi sat on stairs with her lehenga spread all over to showcase the intricate embroidery. Khushi looked absolutely stunning. On the other hand, Shanya Kapoor opted for a monotone sequins lehenga in midnight blue by Seema Khan, who shared the pictures on her Instagram page. Shanaya let her hair fall straight and she added a pink box clutch for a bit of a contrast.

Take a look at pictures of the Kapoor sisters at the Bali wedding:

Khushi is the younger of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's two daughters. Khushi's sister Janhvi is an actress and she debuted in films last year with Dhadak. Janhvi is currently filming RoohiAfza with Rajkummar Rao and therefore, she gave the wedding a miss. Like her sister, Khushi is also inclined towards a career in films. Khushi will study films at the New York Film Academy before she steps into the film industry full time.

Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor took her first steps towards the film industry recently. Shanaya worked as an assistant director in Gunjan Saxena biopic, which features Janhvi in the lead role. The film is produced by Karan Johar. Shanaya's father Sanjay Kapoor confirmed his daughter plans to take up acting and her work as assistant director was to get a hang of films.

