Shanaya, Newest Kapoor On Bollywood Block, Will Work On Cousin Janhvi's Film. Details Here

Highlights The film is a biopic on IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena Shanaya is likely to make her acting debut next year Janhvi's first film released in 2018

Shanaya Kapoor, 19, daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, who recently took her first step in Bollywood as an assistant director, is working on her cousin Janhvi Kapoor's next film, a biopic on IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena, reports Mumbai Mirror. She is currently in Lucknow with the team. "The team will be shooting in Lucknow for the next two weeks before moving to other locations," a source told Mumbai Mirror. the Gunjan Saxena biopic is being directed by Sharan Sharma, who has previously assisted Ayan Mukerji on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Karan Johar on Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Janhvi will be playing the titular role.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Mirror report also states that Shanaya is likely to make her acting debut next year, but before that, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor wanted her to learn about filmmaking. "While Shanaya has made up her mind about being an actress, her parents wanted her to experience life behind the scenes first. She had been making regular rounds of Karan Johar's Andheri office to work on the project," the source added.

On Sunday, Maheep Kapoor revealed on Instagram that Shanaya is entering Bollywood as an assistant director. However, her post did not reveal details about the project. Sanjay Kapoor, who has previously said that Shanaya also wants to make a career in Bollywood, wished his daughter luck for the 'new journey.'

Shanaya is Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's elder child. Her brother Jahaan is 13-years-old. Shanaya's best friends are Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday. Ananya's debut film Student Of The Year 2 releases this year while Suhana also aspires to become an actress.

Janhvi, daughter of late actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, debuted in Bollywood with 2018's Dhadak. Apart from the Gunjan Saxena biopic, she also has Takht in the pipeline.