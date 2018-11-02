Shanaya Kapoor Brings In Birthday With Cousins Janhvi And Khushi And Besties Suhana Khan And Ananya Panday

Janhvi, Khushi with father Boney Kapoor and uncle Sanjay Kapoor

Highlights Arjun Kapoor and Anshula also attended Shanaya's birthday bash Janhvi was dressed in an olive green shirt and boot cut denims Shanaya's close friend Ananya also attended the bash

Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya started her 19th birthday celebration with a midnight bash, which was attended by her close friends and family. A party was hosted at Sanjay Kapoor's Mumbai residence on Thursday, which was attended by Shanaya's cousins Janhvi, Khushi, Anshula and Arjun Kapoor. Flashbulbs popped incessantly as these celebs were spotted entering the party venue. We also spotted Shanaya's girl gang - Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday - entering the Kapoor residence in a car. Sanjay Kapoor and brother Boney Kapoor were also clicked outside the Kapoor residence. Janhvi and Khushi arrived at the party with their father Boney Kapoor. Janhvi was dressed in an olive green shirt and boot cut denims while Khushi chose a sweatshirt with jeggings for the outing. Arjun Kapoor was all smiles for the paparazzi waiting outside the residence. the 33-year-old actor was casually dressed for the occasion.

Here are photos from Shanaya's midnight birthday bash:





(L) Boney Kapoor (M) Janhvi Kapoor (R)Khushi Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor with nephew Arjun Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor's cousin Anshula

Shanaya Kapoor's besties - Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday - entering the birthday bash

Shanaya Kapoor's cousin Anshula posted a birthday-special message for her sister on Instagram. Anshula dug out photos from the family archives featuring Shanaya from when she was very, very young. One of the photos shared by Anshula also features Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya's younger brother Jahaan. "Happy birthday sunshine Shanaya Kapoor. You're my craziest, sassiest, weirdest, bravest, supremely entertaining and most favouritest stunner and I love you to the moon and back," Anshula captioned the photo.

Sanjay Kapoor also wished his angel on her 19th birthday with a post on Instagram, which read: "Happy birthday Shanaya. Always keep smiling like this my love."

Shanaya was born to actor Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor in 1999. She graduated from Mumbai's Ecole Mondiale World School in June this year. As of now, Shanaya has not revealed her career plans.