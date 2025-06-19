Watch: Janhvi Kapoor And Shikhar Pahariya Walk Hand-In-Hand In London. Khushi's There As Well

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya are rumoured to be in a relationship for a while. The couple are recently vacationing in London. In a viral video from London, the couple can be seen taking a leisurely stroll on the streets of London. Khushi Kapoor is also seen walking alongside them.

What's Happening

A viral video from London shows Janhvi and Shikhar walking hand-in-hand on the streets of London.

Khushi Kapoor also joins the couple.

The couple are dressed in their casual best.

In the viral video, Janhvi and Shikhar are seen enjoying their time, without caring for the world.

A Background On Janhvi And Shikhar's Relationship

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have never confirmed nor denied their relationship rumours.

Janhvi Kapoor talked about her equation with Shikhar Pahariya on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8. Karan Johar asked Janhvi, "You have had an interesting path of love, you were dating Shikhar, and then you dated someone else and now you are dating Shikhar again. True or False?" Janhvi said, "Have you heard that song, Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja? Shikhar used to sing that to me a lot."

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of former Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde. His mother, Smruti Shinde, is an actress. His elder brother, Veer Pahariya, made his Bollywood debut with Sky Force, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan.

In A Nutshell

A viral video from London shows Janhvi and Shikhar taking a leisurely stroll.