Advertisement

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor And Shikhar Pahariya Walk Hand-In-Hand In London. Khushi's There As Well

Khushi Kapoor joined the couple in London as well

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Watch: Janhvi Kapoor And Shikhar Pahariya Walk Hand-In-Hand In London. Khushi's There As Well
Janhvi and Shikhar in the viral picture from London
New Delhi:

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya are rumoured to be in a relationship for a while. The couple are recently vacationing in London. In a viral video from London, the couple can be seen taking a leisurely stroll on the streets of London. Khushi Kapoor is also seen walking alongside them. 

What's Happening

A viral video from London shows Janhvi and Shikhar walking hand-in-hand on the streets of London. 

Khushi Kapoor also joins the couple.

The couple are dressed in their casual best. 

In the viral video, Janhvi and Shikhar are seen enjoying their time, without caring for the world.

A Background On Janhvi And Shikhar's Relationship

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have never confirmed nor denied their relationship rumours. 

Janhvi Kapoor talked about her equation with Shikhar Pahariya on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8. Karan Johar asked Janhvi, "You have had an interesting path of love, you were dating Shikhar, and then you dated someone else and now you are dating Shikhar again. True or False?" Janhvi said, "Have you heard that song, Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja? Shikhar used to sing that to me a lot."

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of former Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde. His mother, Smruti Shinde, is an actress. His elder brother, Veer Pahariya, made his Bollywood debut with Sky Force, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan. 

In A Nutshell

A viral video from London shows Janhvi and Shikhar taking a leisurely stroll. 

Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com