Shanaya Kapoor Takes The First Step In Bollywood As...

Bollywood recently opened its gates to another Kapoor - Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor. However, unlike her cousins Sonam, Arjun and Janhvi (the latest Bollywood recruit from the family), Shanaya is not debuting as an actress. Sanjay and Maheep revealed in separate Instagram posts that Shanaya has been hired as assistant director in an upcoming project, for which filming has started in Lucknow. Sanjay and Maheep did not shared details of the project but wished their daughter luck. "All the best Shanaya #newbeginnings #newjourney," Sanjay wrote on Instagram while Maheep posted throwback photos of Shanaya and captioned it: "My baby's gone to Lucknow for two weeks #MissYouAlready #AssistantDirectorsLife #LoveYou #ProudMama."

Malaika Arora, Delnaaz Irani, Amrita Arora and Navya Naveli Nanda added their congratulatory messages in the comments section.

Shanaya is the elder of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's two children. Her brother Jahaan is 13-years-old. Earlier, Sanjay Kapoor said in several interviews that his daughter is working towards making a career in Bollywood but he never specified if she wanted to be an actress.

Shanaya counts Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana and Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya among her close friends. Ananya's Bollywood debut film Student Of The Year 2 will release in a few months while Suhana aspires to become an actor. For now, it seems Shanaya is working on a different tangent.

In fact, Shanaya's cousin Sonam Kapoor also started her career as an assistant director. She worked behind the cameras with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Black. She was launched by Mr Bhansali in 2007's Saawariya. Arjun Kapoor also assisted Nikhil Advani for Kal Ho Naa Ho and Salaam-e-Ishq before he debuted in 2012's Ishaqzaade.