Sonam, Janhvi, Shanaya Are Show Stealers At Anil Kapoor's Birthday Bash

Anil Kapoor's big birthday bash brought a host of celebrities together. Of course, the Kapoors dominated the list of most fashionable party stars - Sonam Kapoor in the lead along with sister Rhea and cousins Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi and Shanaya. Actress Jacqueline Fernandez looked drop dead gorgeous too while designer Masaba gave a tough competition too. The paparazzi got pictures of the Kapoors and their guests leaving the venue but the attendees ensured fans scouted for more pictures on the Internet by sharing snippets of Anil Kapoor's birthday bash on social media. We've put together some fabulous photos from last night's party shared by the celebs on social media. You can thank us later.

Anshula Kapoor instagrammed this stunning picture of her girl gang comprising Janhvi, Khushi, Shanaya and Tanisha Santoshi. Janhvi wore a green Prabhal Gurang sequinned gown while Shanaya picked an outfit from Janashia.

Sonama and Rhea's friend Karisma shared several more pictures of the sisters with their respective favourites at the party. Sonam posed with husband Anand Ahuja and she also got a picture clicked with cousin Arjun Kapoor (why so serious?)

We have this photo of Rhea Kapoor and Masaba, courtesy of chef Pooja Dhingra, who baked Christmas-themed goodies for the guests at the party.

And here's a photo of Rhea and Sonam with their gang comprising Anand Ahuja, Jacqueline Fernandez, Samyukta Nair, Shahla Khan, Mohit and Antara Marwah, Karishma Boolani and Masaba.

Meanwhile, meet the man of the hour Anil Kapoor, who looked dapper in a suit. With his wife Sunita Kapoor by his side, he looked the happiest. Also don't miss Anil Kapoor's yummlicious birthday cake.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Fanney Khan and his upcoming projects are Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Kaga, Total Dhamaal and the biopic on Abhinav Bindra.