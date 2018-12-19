Janhvi, Khushi, Shanaya And Rhea Form Anil Kapoor's Cheer Squad

Rhea, Janhvi, Khushi, Shanaya and Mohit Marwah at Selection Day screening.

Highlights Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja skipped the screening Arjun and Harshvardhan Kapoor were also MIA Selection Day is produced by Anil Kapoor

The Kapoor cousins - Rhea, Janhvi, Khushi, Shanaya and Mohit Marwah - upped the style quotient at a special screening of Netflix's upcoming web-series Selection Day in Mumbai on Tuesday. Selection Day, a sports drama, is produced by Anil Kapoor and his family ensured that they had his back. Anil Kapoor's elder daughter Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja skipped the screening but the others put on their stylish outfits and walked into the screening. Janhvi Kapoor paired her printed dress with lace-up boots while Khushi opted for denims and a crop top combo, along with sneakers. Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, looked chic in a turtle-neck sweater-top paired with a white skirt and sneakers. Rhea Kapoor opted for a semi-formal look in a black pantsuit.

Take a look at a group picture here (MIA: Sonam, Arjun Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Jahan Kapoor).

Anshula Kapoor, Boney Kapoor's daughter with his first wife Mona Shourie, also attended the do, dressed in a printed long dress.

We also spotted Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor at the screening, along with the other guests including Swara Bhasker (who starred in Kapoors' project Veere Di Wedding earlier this year) and Farah Khan. The show's cast members, including Ratna Pathak Shah, Akshay Oberoi and Mahesh Manjrekar, were also in attendance.

Take a look the pictures from the screening:

Anil Kapoor's previous collaboration with Netflix was Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle, in which he was the voice of Baloo in the Hindi version. Anil Kapoor was last seen in Fanney Khan and his upcoming projects are Total Dhamaal, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (with Sonam Kapoor) and the biopic on Abhinav Bindra with his son Harshvardhan.