Mowgli Premiere: Madhuri Dixit And Anil Kapoor - Nisha And Baloo - Showed Up In Matching Blue

The world premiere of Netflix's Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle was organised at the Yash Raj Studio in Mumbai on Sunday. Hollywood actors Christian Bale and Andy Serkis, who are the voices of Bagheera and Baloo respectively, were present at the event. Except Jackie Shroff (who is the voice of Shere Khan) the entire Hindi voice cast of Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle, which comprises Kareena Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Abhishek Bachchan and Anil Kapoor, attended the premiere. (more about that later). The actors shared pictures from last night on their respective Instagram profiles but the posts that caught our attention the most are the ones posted by Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor. Madhuri, who voices Mowgli's wolf mother Nisha, shared a picture with her Tezaab co-star Anil Kapoor and wrote: "As the legend goes, we have always got each other's back! Our mission to save Mowgli and look good while doing so is accomplished, I think! Walking the carpet with Baloo in blue." Baloo aka Anil Kapoor also shared the same the picture and captioned it: "I guess we agreed upon safeguarding the legend. Wearing blue to the premiere or just a happy coincidence?"

Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor co-starred in several hit films in the Eighties and Nineties. They worked together in films such as Tezaab, Beta, Lajja and Ram Lakhan among others. They will also be seen sharing screen space in Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal.

All eyes were on Kareena Kapoor as she walked the red carpet in a Mary Katrantzou sequinned dress. Kareena is the voice of hypnotic python Kaa in the Hindi rendition of Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle.

The Dark Knight actor Christian Bale's plus one for the event was his wife Sibi Blazic. Christian Bale has voiced the character of Bagheera in the English version of the film.

Abhishek Bachchan, who voices Bagheera in the Hindi version of Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle looked sharp in a formal outfit.

Freida Pinto, who plays the role of Messua in the film, looked stunning in a black saree.

The Hindi trailer of Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle released on Sunday. Check it out:

Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle is based on Rudyard Kipling's classic story The Jungle Book. The film has been directed by Andy Serkis and it will premiere on Netflix on December 7 and it will be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu as well.